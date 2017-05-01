Racinos could add video poker machines under House budget proposal
Ohio's seven racinos could edge closer to offering the same amenities as casinos if they can add video poker machines. The Ohio House added an amendment to allow the machines and several others benefiting the Ohio Lottery Commission in the state's two-year budget, in an attempt to increase lottery profits.
