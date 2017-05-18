PH gaming industry remains lucrative ...

PH gaming industry remains lucrative despite competition

Read more: Manila Bulletin

The Philippine gaming sector is becoming one of the most lucrative markets in Asia amid the country's robust economic expansion, analysts at Union Gaming Group and Morgan Stanley said yesterday. At the Global Gaming Expo G2E Asia here, Grant Govertsen, Union Gaming manager director said that inbound Chinese players as well as the nation's strong economic expansion continue to drive the local gaming industry.

