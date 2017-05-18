PH gaming industry remains lucrative despite competition
The Philippine gaming sector is becoming one of the most lucrative markets in Asia amid the country's robust economic expansion, analysts at Union Gaming Group and Morgan Stanley said yesterday. At the Global Gaming Expo G2E Asia here, Grant Govertsen, Union Gaming manager director said that inbound Chinese players as well as the nation's strong economic expansion continue to drive the local gaming industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC