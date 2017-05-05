Pearson plc (PSON) Receives Average R...

Pearson plc (PSON) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

