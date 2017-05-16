Pearson plc (PSON) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their target price on Pearson plc from GBX 830 to GBX 785 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday.
