Pay for CEOs of Colorado Springs companies nearly doubles in 2016

Eric Hipkins, CEO of root9B poses Wednesday, January 4, 2017, in the Adversary Pursuit Center of it's Colorado Springs headquarters. Photo by Mark Reis Last year was another banner year for CEOs of Colorado Springs public companies - total compensation of the seven CEOs nearly doubled to $12.4 million, according to proxy statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

