Online gaming industry in India to hit $1 billion by 202116 min ago
Mumbai, May 10: Though still in a nascent stage, the online gaming industry in India is expected to grow to $1 billion by 2021 from the current $360 million - a growth rate of 20 percent with the online gamers community reaching 310 million by 2021, a Google-KPMG report said on Wednesday. There has been an 117 percent spike in searches for online games by Indians, offering huge potential for developers, said the report titled "Online Gaming in India: 2021".
