Online gaming industry in India to hit $1 billion by 2021: Google-KPMG report

Though still in a nascent stage, the online gaming industry in India is expected to grow to $1 billion by 2021 from the current $360 million - a growth rate of 20 percent - with the online gamers community reaching 310 million by 2021, a Google -KPMG report said on Wednesday. There has been a 117 percent spike in searches for online games by Indians, offering huge potential for developers, said the report titled "Online Gaming in India: 2021".

