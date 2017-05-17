Nevada attorney general: Democrats' narrative omits facts
In this Feb. 25, 2015 file photo, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt testifies before the House Judiciary committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Laxalt told lawmakers on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, that legal advice he gave the state's top gaming regulator would ultimately not have benefited a GOP political donor, as Democratic lawmakers claim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC