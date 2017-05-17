Nevada attorney general: Democrats' narrative omits facts
Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt told lawmakers on Wednesday that legal advice he gave the state's top gaming regulator would ultimately not have benefited a GOP political donor, as Democratic lawmakers claim. In front of a Democratic-led joint finance committee, Laxalt - an expected-but-unannounced 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidate - defended his request last year that Gaming Control Board Chairman A.G. Burnett intervene in a lawsuit involving casino magnate and Republican political benefactor Sheldon Adelson, who bankrolled Laxalt's bid for his current office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC