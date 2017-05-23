Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla plans US tour

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Mexican comedian and musician Franco Escamilla will be heading Stateside this fall for a theater tour of the U.S. The six-date tour will see Escamilla in major markets like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Dallas.

