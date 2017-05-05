Metz Middle School instructor is Virginia Lottery 'Super Teacher'
Metz Middle School teacher was honored today as one of just eight educators statewide this year to receive the prestigious Virginia Lottery Super Teacher Award. Shannon Stuckey received the award in a surprise presentation in front of students, faculty and special guests.
