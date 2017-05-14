Memo: Being the Underdog 'A Huge Motivation' for Chavez Jr.
LAS VEGAS Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. says the lopsided odds on his Mexican showdown with Canelo Alvarez don't bother him. Angel Heredia, Chavez's strength and conditioning coach, told BoxingScene.com on Thursday that being a huge underdog against an opponent he doesn't like has provided plenty of motivation throughout his recently completed training camp.
