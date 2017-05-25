Market report: Bwin owner creates dou...

Market report: Bwin owner creates doubt despite full house

Online betting firm GVC ensured investors who turned up to today's capital markets day arrived with smiles on their faces after an "impressive" trading update drove the shares to new highs. The FTSE 250 company, which owns Bwin.party, Sportingbet and Foxy Bingo, revealed daily net gaming revenue jumped 13% in the first quarter and was up 16% so far in the second quarter.

