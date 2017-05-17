Macau Audit of Gaming Junkets Sends Las Vegas Sands Stock Tumbling
Regulators in China launched an audit of the junket industry in the gaming region of Macau, sending Las Vegas Sands' , a company with wide exposure to Macau, stock down more than 1% premarket. Junkets act as middlemen who attract high rollers to the casino on behalf of the casino operators and settle their debts when they are done gambling.
