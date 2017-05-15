Louisville landmarks unite to promote tourism in Jefferson Co
A new organization, National Historic Landmarks of Louisville, has been created to promote history and tourism in Jefferson County and beyond. Eight National Historic Landmarks representing the most historically significant sites in the area have united to form the new organization.
