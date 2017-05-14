London close: FTSE 100 shrugs off ste...

London close: FTSE 100 shrugs off sterling strength, falling metals' prices to gain

UK blue-chips shrugged off sterling strength and falling industrial metals' prices to enjoy a moderately higher close on Friday, helped by impressive gains in Pearson, International Consolidated Airlines and Marks & Spencer. "London is ending the week on a strong note, with the FTSE 100 pushing higher in the wake of a stronger non-farm payrolls report," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

