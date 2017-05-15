Leaders of Government, Industry and Diplomatic Community Kickoff G2E Asia 2017
Officiating guests of G2E Asia included Mr. Geoff Freeman, President & CEO, American Gaming Association ; Mr. Paulo Chan, Director of Gaming Inspection & Coordination Bureau Macao S.A.R. ; Mr. Wang Jiabao, Assistant Director-General, Economic Affairs Department, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Macau SAR ; Mr. Hu Wei, President, Reed Exhibitions, Greater China & Korea . Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- MACAU, CHINA-- - Global Gaming Expo Asia , the marketplace for the Asian gaming industry, organized by American Gaming Association and Reed Exhibitions, kicked off its 11th year today with a strong showing of top-level representatives from business, government and the diplomatic corporations.
