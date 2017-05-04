Last call for casino drinks is tough ...

Last call for casino drinks is tough call in Massachusetts

3 hrs ago Read more: TheDay.Com

Tucked away in the House version of a proposed $40.5 billion state budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 is a proposal that could allow casinos in Massachusetts to serve liquor to gamblers until 4 a.m. Currently, state law prohibits alcohol from being served between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m., although casinos are open for business 24 hours. The state's first slots parlor, in Plainville, opened in 2015, and resort casinos are under construction in Springfield and in Everett, just outside of Boston.

