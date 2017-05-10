Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Allegedly Robbed by Women of $3M Fight Check in Las Vegas

A group of women allegedly robbed Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. of his $3 million fight purse from his May 6 defeat to Saul Alvarez in Las Vegas. According to ESPN Deportes' Salvador RodrA guez , Chavez's wife, Frida, said the women also stole Chavez's phone and a $40,000 watch from his MGM Grand suite.

