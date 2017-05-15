Hollywood, Boomtown casinos get new general manager
Mike Galle worked his way up at Penn National Gaming and now is taking on the dual position as general manager of Boomtown Casino Biloxi and Hollywood Gulf Coast. Galle started working in the casino industry in surveillance from 1992-1995 and joined Penn National in 2005.
