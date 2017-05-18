Golfers can bet on skills in tourneys at MGM Grand's Level Up lounge
Golfstream is hosting a skill-based golf tournament for cash and prizes this weekend at Level Up lounge in MGM Grand. Golfing with your buddies likely already has an element of wagering involved, but now you can bet on your skills in a casino setting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
