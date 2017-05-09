Excellence in Education: Danielle LaJ...

Excellence in Education: Danielle LaJoye keeps her students moving

FOX 17, the Michigan Lottery and MSU Basketball coach Tom Izzo have teamed up for the Excellence in Education Awards . On Monday, Danielle LaJoye at Dorr Elementary was recognized for her efforts to keep her students and moving and maintaining a positive learning environment.

