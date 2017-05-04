Dark and Early: Louisville native fir...

Dark and Early: Louisville native first person in line for infield

WDRB-TV Louisville

The early bird gets the worm, and the early riser gets to pick the best spot in the infield at Churchill Downs on Derby Day. A Louisville man who moved to Florida didn't let that stop him from continuing his Derby tradition of hanging out in the infield all day for the 31st year in a row.

Chicago, IL

