CMC Markets, IG welcome German regulator's restrictions on CFDs
CMC Markets and IG Group have welcomed the outcome of German financial regulator BaFin's consultation into the retail contracts-for-difference market in Germany, which requires the implementation of negative balance protection so that clients cannot lose more than their account balance. CMC, which provides retail CFD trading, said it already offers balance protection through its proprietary Next Generation platform, and therefore will comply with the BaFin proposals in full by the required deadline of 10 August 2017.
