Chris Cornell's death being investigated as 'possible suicide'

Chris Cornell 's death last night in Detroit is being investigated as a "possible suicide" according to multiple reports, though police statements have been cautious. From The New York Times : Dontae Freeman, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department, said in an interview that at about midnight officers responded at the MGM Grand casino to an apparent suicide of a white man, born July 20, 1964, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.