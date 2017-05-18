Chris Cornell Death: Heidi Klum's Ex Tried To Save Him, Pics Of Room 1136 Released
The bodyguard who broke down Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell's hotel room door in an attempt to save his life used to date model Heidi Klum, according to the Daily Mail. Martin Kirsten worked as Klum's personal bodyguard until he began dating her in 2012.
