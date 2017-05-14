Boxing Weigh-in Results: 'Canelo' and Chavez Jr. Green Lit
There is no atmosphere in the world of sports like the atmosphere when two beloved and talented Mexican boxers are set to fight each other. On Friday afternoon at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, it was as if Marco Antonio Barrera was going to fight Erik Morales or Julio Cesar Chavez was set to face Oscar de la Hoya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC