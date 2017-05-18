Bestinfond Seeks Value in UK Equities in -st Quarter
Francisco Garca Params , the former portfolio manager of Bestinfond , follows investing styles from Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch. Current Bestinfond President Beltrn de la Lastra continued Params' approach by investing in companies with good competitive advantages, good mangement and a reasonable share price.
