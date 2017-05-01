A winning ticket? Texas Lottery marks 25th anniversary with new scratch-off
For the Texas Lottery Commission, the only way to mark the 25th anniversary of ticket sales is a new scratch-off. "Over the past 25 years, the Texas Lottery has generated $26 billion in revenue for the state, including total contributions of $20 billion for public education and $77 million for Texas veterans," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC