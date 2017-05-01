A winning ticket? Texas Lottery marks 25th anniversary with new scratch-off

For the Texas Lottery Commission, the only way to mark the 25th anniversary of ticket sales is a new scratch-off. "Over the past 25 years, the Texas Lottery has generated $26 billion in revenue for the state, including total contributions of $20 billion for public education and $77 million for Texas veterans," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

