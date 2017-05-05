141,157 Shares in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games Corp during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 141,157 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.
