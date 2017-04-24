Xbox chief says gaming industry needs an on-demand service

Xbox chief Phil Spencer believes that a Netflix-like subscription gaming service could help independent producers and story-line orientated single player games to make a resurgence Traditionally vast amounts of money was spent on headline grabbing franchise games, as well as some smaller standalone titles, which would then be recuperated through sales. The focus was on engaging single-player story lines, akin to movies, with classics like Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil and Tomb Raider.

