Wynn Resorts, Limited to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning April 24, 2017
Nasdaq today announced that Wynn Resorts, Limited , will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 IndexA and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index prior to market open on Monday, April 24, 2017. Wynn Resorts, Limited will replace TripAdvisor, Inc. in the indexes.
