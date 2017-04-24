World's largest Hooters closing in La...

World's largest Hooters closing in Las Vegas

Read more: WPTV Local News

The world's largest Hooters is closing its doors, less than two years after opening at the Palms hotel-casino. Station Casinos, which owns the Palms, confirmed Tuesday that the restaurant will be closing around mid-May. A new "food and beverage concept" will take its place.

Chicago, IL

