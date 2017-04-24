Won the Lottery? Your past debts could eat away at the prize money
The state House passed legislation allowing delinquent state taxes and outstanding court costs to be deducted from Pennsylvania Lottery winnings of $2,500 or more, after any back child support is paid. Legislation that could take some of the shine off winning a $2,500 prize or larger from the Pennsylvania Lottery passed the House of Representatives on Monday by a 192-0 vote.
