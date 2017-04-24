Woman preparing for retirement wins $500K in Michigan Lottery

A Macomb County woman who is a few short years from retiring, says she can sleep a little easier after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery's "Lucky 7's Tripler" instant game. "My husband and I are planning to retire in the next few years, and it's been a stressful few months as we look at our finances and try to find a new, smaller home," said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous.

