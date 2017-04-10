Why you should be considering a career in the gaming industry
The town has been referred to as the "Hollywood of the games industry" and is home to EA Games, Hello Games and the "godfather of Guildford gaming" Peter Molyneux. In July last year the second G3 Futures event was held, aimed at providing an opportunity for local gaming companies to network, share ideas and learn about the latest innovations and industry issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Surrey Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 27
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC