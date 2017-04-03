Who paid to play? Therea s a new spin in the Hard Rock slot-machine mystery
The woman who pushed the button on a slot machine and hit a $100,000 jackpot says she was the one feeding money into the machine, not her friend who claims she made off with his loot. Marina Medvedeva Navarro, whose story was featured in a Miami Herald story this week after her friend claimed the jackpot was truly his, disputes much of Jan Flato's account of what happened that Jan. 31 night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 27
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC