Who paid to play? Therea s a new spin in the Hard Rock slot-machine mystery

The woman who pushed the button on a slot machine and hit a $100,000 jackpot says she was the one feeding money into the machine, not her friend who claims she made off with his loot. Marina Medvedeva Navarro, whose story was featured in a Miami Herald story this week after her friend claimed the jackpot was truly his, disputes much of Jan Flato's account of what happened that Jan. 31 night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

