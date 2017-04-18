What's the Financial Appeal of Independents? Finance Experts Reveal the Answer at ILES
JF Capital Advisors CEO Jonathan Falik will lead an entertaining and engaging educational session discussing why independent hotels are thriving in today's economic environment; Attend ILES May 15 to 17 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Phoenix -- Independent hotels are thriving in today's economic environment driven in large part by the power of the Internet and the soft brand revolution. Why? For the answer to that question and many others about the performance success of independent hotels and why it's easier for them to secure financing today, attend the 2017 InnDependent Lodging Executive Summit , to be held at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.
