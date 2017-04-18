What's the Financial Appeal of Indepe...

What's the Financial Appeal of Independents? Finance Experts Reveal the Answer at ILES

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

JF Capital Advisors CEO Jonathan Falik will lead an entertaining and engaging educational session discussing why independent hotels are thriving in today's economic environment; Attend ILES May 15 to 17 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Phoenix -- Independent hotels are thriving in today's economic environment driven in large part by the power of the Internet and the soft brand revolution. Why? For the answer to that question and many others about the performance success of independent hotels and why it's easier for them to secure financing today, attend the 2017 InnDependent Lodging Executive Summit , to be held at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar 27 Nathan 2
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16) Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC