Video gaming cafe to open in Norwich

A video game cafe is to open in Norwich and will give people the chance to play their favourite games while tucking into a panini. One Life Left will offer gaming alongside snacks and drinks and players of all ages will be able to play everything from 8-bit video games to today's latest releases.

