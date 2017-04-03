UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp.
UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641,394 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 284,409 shares during the period.
