Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc.
Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,975 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period.
