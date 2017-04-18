Possible Palace Mass Market Gains Lead Aegis To Boost Estimates On Wynn
Aegis Capital has upped its Q1 EBITDA estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited from $353.9 million to $359.7 million in light of the firm's increasingly optimistic forecast for mass market revenue growth in Macau . "While VIP tailwinds continue to underpin the potential for forward upward revisions, our revised Wynn Palace mass revenue assumption is the primary driver of our increased 1Q17 estimate," analyst David Bain explained.
