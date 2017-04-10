Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Monday 4/10 a...

Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Monday 4/10 at 9pm on WGNT 27

4 hrs ago

Penn & Teller: Fool Us - "The Great Escape" - Image: PEN307_1176.jpg - Pictured: Penn & Teller with dance company, Pilobolus - Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW - A© 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK? - Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

