Minaurum Gold Advancing Alamos Silver

April 21, 2017 Thibaut Lepouttre, editor of Caesars Report, profiles Minaurum Gold, which is developing the historic Alamos project in Mexico, and interviews geologist Peter Magaw, a director of the company. Since our previous coverage of the company, the share price of Minaurum Gold Inc. has more than tripled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.