Manhunt day seven: Authorities partne...

Manhunt day seven: Authorities partner with the Wisconsin Lottery, as police tips soar to over 700

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Authorities across the state, and the nation continue to be on high alert as day number seven of the massive search to find manhunt suspect Joseph Jakubowski draws to a close. Investigators say that as of Wednesday evening they've received roughly 700 tips and with authorities currently following up on 130 tips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar 27 Nathan 2
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16) Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,832 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC