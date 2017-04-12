Manhunt day seven: Authorities partner with the Wisconsin Lottery, as police tips soar to over 700
Authorities across the state, and the nation continue to be on high alert as day number seven of the massive search to find manhunt suspect Joseph Jakubowski draws to a close. Investigators say that as of Wednesday evening they've received roughly 700 tips and with authorities currently following up on 130 tips.
