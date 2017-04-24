Magic Mike Live Las Vegas Celebrates Opening Night With Star-Studded...

Last night, Las Vegas' most buzzed-about new production MAGIC MIKE LIVE celebrated its opening night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with a star-studded performance in its custom designed showroom, Club Domina. The show, based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL and conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum , brought audiences to its feet on the first night of its open-ended run in Las Vegas.

