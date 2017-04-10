Longleaf Partners Funds First Quarter -a -7 Shareholder Letter

We are pleased to report that in the first quarter of 2017, all four Longleaf Partners Funds continued to make good progress toward delivering our annual return goal of inflation plus 10% following substantial absolute results in 2016 as well as benchmark outperformance by the Partners, International and Global Funds. The Small-Cap, Global, and International Funds exceeded their respective benchmarks - the Russell 2000, MSCI World, and MSCI EAFE indices - in the quarter, and although compounding at a strong rate, the Longleaf Partners Fund fell short of the S&P 500 Index after substantially outperforming the previous twelve months.

