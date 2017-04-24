Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC
Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 93.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 224,317 shares during the period.
