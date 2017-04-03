Inside Channing Tatum's $5 Million Do...

Inside Channing Tatum's $5 Million Dollar Las Vegas Airbnb

Magic Mike fans have been excitedly anticipating Channing Tatum 's Magic Mike Live Las Vegas project since last year when it was first announced that he would be producing a live version of the steamy movie at the Hard Rock Hotel. As of this week, fans can finally experience the sexy dance moves and the infamous Club Domina in person, and Channing has been hard at work in Sin City to make sure the show lives up to fans' best fantasies.

