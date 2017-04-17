IGT selling Double Down casino game u...

IGT selling Double Down casino game unit for $825M

International Game Technology has a definitive deal to sell casino unit Double Down Interactive to an affiliate of South Korea's DoubleU Games for $825M. IGT had acquired Double Down in 2012 and "After several years of strong, organic growth and increasingly attractive valuation levels, the time is right for us to maximize the value of this asset for our shareholders," says IGT CEO Marco Sala.

